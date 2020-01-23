Land registration in Meherpur halted for lack of sub-registrar





Mainly in the Gangni Upazila, the land related works have been halted largely.

The sub-registrar of Meherpur was transferred on December 27 last year. There is no sub-registrar in Mujibnagar Upazila for more than one year.

On December 7, 2019, the district registrar went on retirement without having his replacement. There is only one sub-registrar in Sadar Upazila who is working at Mujibnagar Sub-Registry Office.

On the other hand, all the activities of Gangni Upazila sub-registry office have become standstill due to the vacancy.

People who come to the registry office for land registration get disappointed. They have to wait for a long time to get any service from the office.

They demanded immediate posting of a sub-registrar in order to ease land registrations.

Gangni Upazila sub-registry office sources said, geographically, the upazila is half of the Meherpur District. The population is also high. As a result, the land selling and buying are increasing. About one and two thousand deeds are being registered every day. There were about 9,974 deeds under process to include in the volume on December 29 last when the sub-registrar was transferred.

Up to December 15, nearly 3,000 deeds were recorded in the volume. But, these could not be handed over to purchasers as these were not signed by the sub-registrar.

More than 6,000 deeds are being included in the registry volume. About 10,000 deeds are in pipeline for handing over.

A land purchaser, Muktar Hossen of Malsadah Village in Gangni Upazila, said, "I purchased 1.5 bighas of land from an expatriate and fixed the date for registration. He will go abroad again. Now, my ownership of the land will be uncertain, if it is not registered soon."

Nazrul Islam, general secretary of Deed Writers' Association at Gangni Upazila Sub-Registry Office, said, "Our certificates were not renewed in December last. We have no place to talk about our misery as there is no district registrar."

Gangni Sub-Registry Office Mohrar Abul Kalam Azad said, "Every day, the owners are coming to office for collecting their deeds and they are going back disappointed. All of our works have turned stranded due to lack of a sub-registrar."

Sub-Registrar Shafiqul Islam has been handling the Mujibnagar and Sadar Upazila offices. Besides performing duty in Sadar Upazila, he registers lands in Mujibnagar Upazila every Wednesday.

The people of Sadar and Mujibnagar upazilas are also suffering equally. Many people are getting stuck in the emergency work without getting the registry and the deed copies in time.

Mujibnagar Upazila sub-registry office started functioning permanently in 2013. Every week, 60 to 70 deeds are being registered.

During 2015-2018, Sub-Registrar Sadekul Islam Talukder discharged duty. Now, the post is vacant.

Sub-registrars are transferred and posted by Law Ministry. That is why, the people concerned have urged for filling up the vacancies of sub-registrars in order to expedite land registration activities.

When asked, Deputy Commissioner Ataul Gani said, "The problem has been informed to the authorities concerned. We hope to get immediate solution."

































