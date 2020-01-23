100pc electricity coverage at Dumuria





KHULNA, Jan 22: Pally Bidyut Samity (PBS) has attained 100 per cent electricity in all villages of Dumuria Upazila in the district, said Deputy General Manager (DGM) of upazila PBS Abdul Matin on Tuesday.All the officials and staff concerned have adopted diversified measures to attain the target within the stipulated time.Senior General Manager of PSB Engineer Md Altaf Hossen said many people have set up electricity-run small-scale engineering and welding workshops and other businesses in rural areas.Upazila Nirbahi Officer Shahnaj Begum said many villagers are now using various modern appliances like air-conditioner, rice-cooker and micro-woven in their houses after getting power supply.Engineer Altaf Hossen said power supply is indispensable, and there is no alternative to it for elevating the living and livelihood condition of the people. So, the present government has attached highest priority to the sector and has been implementing massive and effective projects.The PBS is playing a vital role in agricultural, industrial and socio- economic development of the region through providing power services, he added.