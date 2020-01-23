Three killed in road mishaps





LAXMIPUR: A minor boy was killed in a road accident in Mandari Purba Bazar area on Dhaka-Raipur Regional Road under Sadar Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

Deceased Nishan Ahmed Faruq, 9, was the son of Abu Siddique of Motobi Village in the upazila. He was a student of class three at Uttar Mandari Government Primary School.

Eyewitnesses said a Laxmipur-bound pickup van hit Faruq while he was crossing the road at noon, leaving him dead on the spot.

The driver fled the scene with his pickup van.

Angered by the accident, locals blocked the road in the area for about an hour and demanded arrest of the pickup van-driver immediately.

Later, police went to the spot and brought the situation under control.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Chandraganj Police Station (PS) Jasim Uddin confirmed the incident adding that, the body was sent to Laxmipur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The drive to seize the pickup van and arrest its driver is on, the OC added.

BRAHMANBARIA: An old woman was killed in an accident on the Dhaka-Sylhet Highway in Bariura area under Sarail Upazila of the district on Tuesday afternoon.

Deceased Safia Khatun, 60, was the wife of late Abdul Wadud of Airol Village under Noagaon Union in the upazila.

Locals said the woman was crossing the highway in the said area. At that time, a truck ran over her, leaving her dead on the spot.

Khatihata Highway PS OC Mainul Islam said they seized the truck but its driver fled the scene.

SYLHET: A woman was killed and five others suffered injuries after a bus hit a three-wheeler in Chamelibag area in the city on Tuesday afternoon.

Deceased Kulsuma Begum, 40, was a resident in Bateshwar area.

Quoting eyewitnesses, Shahporan PS OC Md Abdul Qaiyum said a bus of 'Nagar Express' hit a three-wheeler from behind in the area at 3:30pm, leaving Kulsuma dead on the spot and five others injured.

The injured were rushed to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital.









Angered by the accident, locals blocked the road, disrupting traffic in the area for half an hour.

However, police went to the spot and brought the situation under control, the OC added.



Three persons including a minor boy were killed and five others injured in separate road accidents in three districts- Laxmipur, Brahmanbaria and Sylhet, in two days.LAXMIPUR: A minor boy was killed in a road accident in Mandari Purba Bazar area on Dhaka-Raipur Regional Road under Sadar Upazila of the district on Wednesday.Deceased Nishan Ahmed Faruq, 9, was the son of Abu Siddique of Motobi Village in the upazila. He was a student of class three at Uttar Mandari Government Primary School.Eyewitnesses said a Laxmipur-bound pickup van hit Faruq while he was crossing the road at noon, leaving him dead on the spot.The driver fled the scene with his pickup van.Angered by the accident, locals blocked the road in the area for about an hour and demanded arrest of the pickup van-driver immediately.Later, police went to the spot and brought the situation under control.Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Chandraganj Police Station (PS) Jasim Uddin confirmed the incident adding that, the body was sent to Laxmipur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.The drive to seize the pickup van and arrest its driver is on, the OC added.BRAHMANBARIA: An old woman was killed in an accident on the Dhaka-Sylhet Highway in Bariura area under Sarail Upazila of the district on Tuesday afternoon.Deceased Safia Khatun, 60, was the wife of late Abdul Wadud of Airol Village under Noagaon Union in the upazila.Locals said the woman was crossing the highway in the said area. At that time, a truck ran over her, leaving her dead on the spot.Khatihata Highway PS OC Mainul Islam said they seized the truck but its driver fled the scene.SYLHET: A woman was killed and five others suffered injuries after a bus hit a three-wheeler in Chamelibag area in the city on Tuesday afternoon.Deceased Kulsuma Begum, 40, was a resident in Bateshwar area.Quoting eyewitnesses, Shahporan PS OC Md Abdul Qaiyum said a bus of 'Nagar Express' hit a three-wheeler from behind in the area at 3:30pm, leaving Kulsuma dead on the spot and five others injured.The injured were rushed to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital.Angered by the accident, locals blocked the road, disrupting traffic in the area for half an hour.However, police went to the spot and brought the situation under control, the OC added.