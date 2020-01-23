Video
Home Countryside

Schoolgirl found dead at Sonaimuri

Published : Thursday, 23 January, 2020
Our Correspondent

NOAKHALI, Jan 22: Police recovered a schoolgirl's body from Sonaimuri Upazila of the district on Monday evening.
Deceased Ria Moni, 16, was a 10th grader at Rashidpur High School and the daughter of Abdul Gafur of Rashidpur Village in the upazila. The deceased's father said Ria left the house for school at 10:30am on Monday. But, she did not return home after the end of classes.
Later, locals saw her body in an abandoned garden and informed police.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Sonaimuri Police Station Abdus Samad said they recovered the body and sent it to Noakhali Sadar General Hospital morgue for an autopsy. Police suspect the girl might have been strangulated to death.
However, police detained three persons- Rakib, Habib and Fancy, in this connection, and seized some love notes and mobile phone set of Ria's mother, the OC added.


