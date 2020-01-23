Video
Thursday, 23 January, 2020, 9:34 AM
Two females among three convicted in two districts

Published : Thursday, 23 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 67
Our Correspondents

Two separate courts sentenced three persons including two females to jail on different charges in two districts- Barishal and Laxmipur, in two days.
BARISHAL: A court here on Tuesday sentenced two female drug traders to three-year imprisonment and fined Tk 5,000, in default, to suffer six more months in jail for possessing drugs. The convicted are: Nazma Begum Nazu, 28, and Shilpi Begum, 29.
As per prosecution, police arrested the two from KDC Balur Math Slum of the city along with 60 yaba tablets on December 17, 2017.
On August 25 of the same year, police filed charge-sheet against them.
LAXMIPUR: A court here on Monday sentenced a man to life term imprisonment and also fined him Tk 10,000 in a case filed over killing a farmer in Ramganj Upazila of the district in 2012. Convict Gias Uddin is a resident of Udanpara Village in the upazila.
District and Sessions Judge Md Shahenur handed down the verdict.
Six others accused have been acquitted as their guilt was not proved.
As per the prosecution, Gias beat one Abdur Rashid, 25, to death on August 17, 2012 during an altercation over lending money from a co-villager.


