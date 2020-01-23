700 get warm clothes, blankets in two districts





PARBATIPUR, DINAJPUR: Warm clothes were distributed among at least 300 cold-hit poor people in Parbatipur Upazila of the district on Tuesday. With association of Manmathpur Palli Mangal Club, Mission Humanity, a social organisation distributed the warm clothes among the helpless people at Manmathpur Co-operative High School Field at around 11am.

Vice-President of Mission Humanity Kaniz Sultana spoke as chief guest while Union Parishad Chairman Abdul Ohab Mondal presided over the programme.

PIROJPUR: At least 400 cold-hit poor people got blankets and cash Tk 75,000 in Kawkhali Upazila of the district on Sunday. Local AL leader Kazi Ruhiya Begum Hashi distributed the blankets and the cash at Saina Raghunathpur and Amrajhuri unions.























