Thursday, 23 January, 2020, 9:34 AM
Home Countryside

Canal dredging at Bauphal creates repercussion

Published : Thursday, 23 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

BAUPHAL, PATUAKHALI, Jan 22: Valuable trees are allegedly being felled in Bauphal Upazila of the district in the name of canal dredging.
But, owners of lands and trees are not getting proper compensation for cutting down the trees. It has created anger among villagers.
They alleged the trees are being felled violating the schedule of Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB).
Under BWDB, the canal dredging has been started from Hazirhat point in Keshabpur Union to Rabaier point in Dhulia Union. It will take about Tk 2 crore to dredge 12 kilometre long canal. Noorjahan Enterprise is the contractor of the project.
As per the schedule, the canal should be dredged by four metre long and four metre wide. But, it is not being maintained.
Villagers who are claiming their ownerships of the trees and the lands along the canal are not protesting on fear of the contracting agency. They said the agency is influential.
A recent visit found no BWDB official on the spot. But, employees of the contractor were seen working whimsically.
Before the start of the work, people living along the canal were asked to vacate 10 feet of each side, villagers said. But, they said, they are in panic after the start of the work. The valuable trees in their recorded lands are being felled in contrary to schedule and map.
Shahjahan Khan, Mia Khan, Ansar Khan and Muktar Khan of Bauphal Village said, in dredging their lands and cutting the trees, the schedule and the map are not being complied.
Compensation is officially endorsed for starting the work, they referred. But, the contractor is running the work whimsically.
Keshabpur Union Parishad Chairman and local Awami League leader Mohiuddin Lavlu said BWDB is the owner of the lands. Over the years, these were enjoyed by villagers, and now for necessary, BWDB is reclaiming."
"We are working according to BWDB schedule, and no-breach is taking place," said contractor representative Abdullah Bin Jisan.
BWDB Deputy Engineer Sohel Rana said, "We are regularly monitoring, and there is no scope to breach the schedule."
Bill shall not be paid until the work is done accordingly, he also said.  But, he avoided any comment about land acquisition and compensation.


« PreviousNext »

