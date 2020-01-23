High Court's direction on violence against women







We all know that rape and violence against women has become a common social problem in Bangladesh. Despite enacted laws and other measures taken by government this social scourge still threats our society. To alleviate the problem the High Court directed the government to form a commission within one month under the law ministry to stop rape and violence against women. It is undoubtedly a praiseworthy decision.



The court also issued a rule asking the authorities to explain why rapists should not be awarded capital punishment if the rape victim is under-16. It ordered to form the commission, led by a law ministry additional secretary, comprising representatives from lawyers, judges, rights activists, renowned personalities, media persons, physicians, and victims if any victim agrees. The HC also asked the commission to be formed to make recommendations within the next six months on how to stop rape incidents.











We cordially welcome the court decision. We hope court's stance on rape and violence against women will eliminate these crime



Khalid Ahammed

