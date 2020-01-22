BNP team urges EC  not to use EVM  in city polls





A four-member BNP delegation led by its standing committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury met Chief Election Commissioner

(CEC) KM Nurul Huda and four election commissioners at Nirbachan Bhaban in the capital on Tuesday.

The delegation submitted a letter signed by BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir requesting the EC to cancel EVM system in the city polls.

In a letter, Mirza Fakhrul said, "Still, the Election Commission has the opportunity to prove its impartiality by holding Dhaka city corporation elections on February 1 without EVMs"

"Please cancel the EVM system as its ineffectiveness has already been exposed. Pease arrange voting of the city polls using ballot paper and take necessary steps to prevent government intervention in the polling system," Fakhrul said in the letter

"The media reported what happened in the Chattogram-8 by-election. We spoke about it today. It was worse than the December 30 election. The electoral system is being degraded day by day and people are losing faith in it," Amir Khasru told reporters after the meeting.

The BNP also demanded a fresh by-election to Chattogram-8 using ballot papers and transparent ballot boxes instead of EVMs.

"The ruling party captured all 170 polling centres. The Election Commission barred the outsiders and vehicles from entering the constituency, but mayors, councillors and Awami League leaders from the Chattogram division were seen there. They snatched votes," Khasru added.















BNP has requested the Election Commission (EC) not to use electronic voting machines (EVMs) in the upcoming Dhaka North and South City Corporation polls slated for February 1.A four-member BNP delegation led by its standing committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury met Chief Election Commissioner(CEC) KM Nurul Huda and four election commissioners at Nirbachan Bhaban in the capital on Tuesday.The delegation submitted a letter signed by BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir requesting the EC to cancel EVM system in the city polls.In a letter, Mirza Fakhrul said, "Still, the Election Commission has the opportunity to prove its impartiality by holding Dhaka city corporation elections on February 1 without EVMs""Please cancel the EVM system as its ineffectiveness has already been exposed. Pease arrange voting of the city polls using ballot paper and take necessary steps to prevent government intervention in the polling system," Fakhrul said in the letter"The media reported what happened in the Chattogram-8 by-election. We spoke about it today. It was worse than the December 30 election. The electoral system is being degraded day by day and people are losing faith in it," Amir Khasru told reporters after the meeting.The BNP also demanded a fresh by-election to Chattogram-8 using ballot papers and transparent ballot boxes instead of EVMs."The ruling party captured all 170 polling centres. The Election Commission barred the outsiders and vehicles from entering the constituency, but mayors, councillors and Awami League leaders from the Chattogram division were seen there. They snatched votes," Khasru added.