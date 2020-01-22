Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 22 January, 2020, 4:59 PM
latest HC bans displaying laminated posters        3 construction workers electrocuted       
Home Front Page

BNP team urges EC  not to use EVM  in city polls

Published : Wednesday, 22 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 78
Staff Correspondent

BNP has requested the Election Commission (EC) not to use electronic voting machines (EVMs) in the upcoming Dhaka North and South City Corporation polls slated for February 1.
A four-member BNP delegation led by its standing committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury met Chief Election Commissioner
    (CEC) KM Nurul Huda and four election commissioners at Nirbachan Bhaban in the capital on Tuesday.
The delegation submitted a letter signed by BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir requesting the EC to cancel EVM system in the city polls.
In a letter, Mirza Fakhrul said, "Still, the Election Commission has the opportunity to prove its impartiality by holding Dhaka city corporation elections on February 1 without EVMs"
"Please cancel the EVM system as its ineffectiveness has already been exposed. Pease arrange voting of the city polls using ballot paper and take necessary steps to prevent government intervention in the polling system," Fakhrul said in the letter
"The media reported what happened in the Chattogram-8 by-election. We spoke about it today. It was worse than the December 30 election. The electoral system is being degraded day by day and people are losing faith in it," Amir Khasru told reporters after the meeting.
The BNP also demanded a fresh by-election to Chattogram-8 using ballot papers and transparent ballot boxes instead of EVMs.
"The ruling party captured all 170 polling centres. The Election Commission barred the outsiders and vehicles from entering the constituency, but mayors, councillors and Awami League leaders from the Chattogram division were seen there. They snatched votes," Khasru added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Putin speeds up Russian political shake-up, details new power centre
BNP team urges EC  not to use EVM  in city polls
EC determined to use EVMs
BD among the weakest in youth employment
Nearly half billion people lack decent jobs: UN
Tabith Awal comes under attack
HC rejects Minni’s petition for cancellation of trial proceedings
ICJ decision on Rohingya genocide tomorrow


Latest News
Senate adopts rules after long debate on trial's first day
Ex-minister’s son attempts ‘suicide’
Democracy Index: Bangladesh climbs 8 notches up
Spotify launches playlists for dogs left home alone
Applications Day in city for study abroad
Woman strangulated to death
e-Passport to brighten Bangladesh image: PM Hasina
2 Bangladeshis killed in BSF firing
15 hurt in Barguna JCD factional clash
BGMEA building demolition work begins
Most Read News
Curtain falls on 18th Dhaka Int'l Film Festival
Freshers are going to get diversified at CUET
Tahsan and Shovan enthrall audiences at the Deshi Winter Fest 2020
'Drug peddler' killed in Dhaka 'shootout'
PM for exploring avenues for Bangladesh-Kosovo cooperation
20 hurt in IU BCL factional clash
Bangladeshi killed in BSF firing
Lower courts get 97 more assistant judges
Two new dengue patients detected in 24hr: DGHS
Tabith hurts in attack while electioneering
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft