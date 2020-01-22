EC determined to use EVMs





However, confusion is prevailing in the Election Commission about the use of the EVMs in the election rapidly.

The Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) strongly claimed that there was no scope for manipulation of EVMs.

But an EC claimed that there was scope for manipulation, if the polling centre is captured.

While talking to The Daily Observer, Election Commissioner Rafiqul Islam said fake votes are possible through EVMs only if polling stations are captured.

"If the polling station is captured, it will be possible to cast fake votes through EVMs. If voter press the control unit then a ballot will be received. Any person can cast their votes by capturing the polling booth," he said.

Fake vote is not possible through programming, he said.

The commissioner also added that the EC had taken additional security measures to ensure security of the polling station as none can capture the polling centres.

EC officials claimed that the EVM is free from glitches, but not 100 percent protected.

As part of the process, the EC will use EVM at all the centres in the upcoming Dhaka North and South City Corporation polls slated for February 1.

Over 15,000 EVMs are

kept ready for using in Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) and Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) polls.

Additional 15000 EVMs will remain ready for all the polling centres to tackle any kinds of technical glitches or disorder.

The Chief Election Commissioner KM Nurul Huda and other ECs said several times that there was no scope of hacking or programming and casting votes fake votes through EVMs.

The commission claimed none can enter the booth to stuff ballot excepting voters.

An EVM has two units - control unit and ballot unit. Firstly, voter will press the control unit. If finger print matches, then voter will go to the booth to tap the button of ballot unit of EVM to cast vote, officials said.

EC officials also said control unit is protected but the ballot unit is unprotected. Control unit have a finger print option but ballot unit have no such option. So miscreants can easily cast fake votes in the polls.









EVM is totally protected and free from glitches. None can programme the machine from outside and hack through internet they said.

"If anyone captures the polling booth presiding officer can take assistance from the deployed members of law enforcing agencies. Presiding officer can postpone the voting if such incident occurs," the said.



