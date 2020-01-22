BD among the weakest in youth employment





"The government has various schemes and projects to create skill development and employment opportunities for the youths of the country," said eminent economist Dr Debapariya Bhattacharya, Distinguished Fellow, CPD.

He made this comment

on Tuesday at a dialogue on "Youth Employment and Effectiveness of Public Services" organized by the Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) in association with the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SDC), The Asia Foundation-Bangladesh and Citizen's Platform for SDGs, Bangladesh.

However, lack of coordination among various implementing agencies and inadequate publicity of the available public services are causing weak utilisation of these facilities; thus, they are not being effective enough to meet their original intention as per the national visions and policies, he noted.

Dr Khondaker Golam Moazzem, Research Director, CPD, presented the keynote paper at the dialogue. In his presentation Dr Moazzem shared research findings on the state and challenges of public service delivery in four areas - livelihood, education, training and employment - from the perspectives of marginalised youth.

He also noted that the future of a large section of the youth belonging to the marginalized communities will be uncertain if government fails to ensure necessary facilities to develop as a skilled labour force.

,According to the research report the youth aged 15-24 years comprises about 11.0 million of country's 64.1 million labour force.

"These youths are not ready for entering the future labour market yet; therefore, government must make them prepared to face the competitive world of the labour market," he said.

Referring to the Bangladesh's overall ranking in the Youth Development Index (2016), he said that Bangladesh is one of the weakest performers in case of creating employment and opportunity for the youth and ensuring quality education for the youth.

The research report shows that the marginalized youths of plain land adivasi, urban slum dwellers and madrasa youths are deprived of getting Tertiary education.

According to the HIES 2016, only 50% of the total youths aged 15-29 years have access to public schools and academic institutes.

A major challenge for these youths is to complete their education without having financial support, according to the research report.

It also reveals that about 84.7% of the youths did not receive any stipend and 72% of the youths did not get tuition waiver; about 11.6% youth mentioned that they did not pay examination fees.









Besides, a section of youths could not afford to spend adequately for exercise books/stationary (3.2%), uniform dresses/footwear (27.7%) and tiffin (45.5%).





