Wednesday, 22 January, 2020, 4:59 PM
Tabith Awal comes under attack

Published : Wednesday, 22 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 61
Staff Correspondent 

Tabith Awal, the BNP-endorsed mayoral candidate for Dhaka North, alleged that he and his supporters came under attack during an election campaign in Dhaka's Gabtoli on Tuesday.
The incident occurred in Parbata Kalabazar area in the presence of police at 11:45 am on Tuesday, said Tabith.
Witnesses said Tabith and other BNP leaders were hurled brickbats around 11.30 am by a group of people raising 'Joy Bangla' slogans.
Several people were injured, including the mayor aspirant.
Tabith blamed the supporters of Awami League-backed councilor candidate Mujib Sarwar Masum for the attack.
Police cited tension between the activists of the two parties during their respective campaigns but
    denied any incident of violence.
Tofail Ahmed, Officer-in-Charge of Dar-us-Salam Police Station, told The Daily Observer that "No such attack took place. There were only a few pushes and shoves between the activists. Later, the two parties were separated.
"Although Tabith was hit in the head during the attack, it is not serious. However, several activists were taken to hospital," Tabith's assistant Mahumd Hasan said media.
When asked about the matter, Tabith said, "They attacked me from behind like cowards. Worst of all, the attack took place in front of police officers."
"They were envious of our campaign and attacked us but we did not hit back. We are observing a peaceful campaign."
Tabith, in his reaction, said: "We will not withdraw ourselves from the campaign in the face of fear. A coward-like attack was carried out targeting me and my fellow campaigners." Tabith, who received minor injuries, continued campaigning after the incident.
Besides, several supporters were also injured in the attack, Tabith Awal claimed.    
Police said they did not receive any complaint over the matter but was aware of the incident.


