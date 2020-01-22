Video
Wednesday, 22 January, 2020
HC rejects Minni’s petition for cancellation of trial proceedings

Published : Wednesday, 22 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54
Staff Correspondent

The High Court (HC) on Tuesday rejected a petition of Ayesha Siddika Minni seeking cancellation of the trial proceedings in a case filed over the murder of her husband Rifat Sharif.
The bench of Justice AKM Asaduzzaman and Justice SM Mozibur Rahman passed the order after hearing the petition filed by Ayesha Minni.
Senior lawyer ZI Khan
    Panna and lawyer Jammiul Haq Foysal stood for the petitioner while Deputy Attorney General FR Khan represented the state. Minni filed the petition with the court seeking cancellation of the trial proceedings of the case against her, saying that the lower court could not frame charges against her properly under due process of law.
On January 1 this year, Barguna District and Sessions Judge's Court framed charges against 24 accused, including Minni.
Rifat Sharif, 22, was killed in broad daylight near the main gate of Barguna Government College on June 26 last year while his wife appeared to be trying to protect him from the attackers.
Twenty-four people were accused in the murder case filed by Rifat's father. Minni's was initially named as a witness, but later arrested on July 16 and made an accused in the case.
The main accused, Sabbir Ahmed alias Nayon Bond, was killed in a reported gunfight with law enforcers on July 2.
The HC on August 29 granted bail to Minni on condition that she would remain in her father's custody and refrain from talking to the media.
On September 2, Md Humayun Kabir, investigation officer of the case, submitted charge sheet against 24 accused.


