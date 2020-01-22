Video
Wednesday, 22 January, 2020
AL MP Ismat Ara Sadique passes away

Published : Wednesday, 22 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58
Staff Correspondent

Awami League (AL) lawmaker of Jashore-6 constituency and former State Minister for Public Administration Ismat Ara Sadique passed away at
    11:00am on Tuesday at a private hospital in the city.
She was 78.
The namaz-e-janaza of Ismat Ara was held at South Plaza of Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban. President Abdul Hamid, Prime Minister (PM) Sheikh Hasina and Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury paid homage to the deceased.
AL Deputy Press Secretary Sayem Khan told The Daily Observer that she will be laid to rest Wednesday at Bogura of beside her mother grave.
The President, ministers, deputy speaker, chief whip, whips, MPs and the leaders of different political parties were attended.
The President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina paid tributes to Ismat Ara Sadique by placing wreath on her coffin.
After placing the wreaths, the President and the Prime Minister stood in solemn silence for sometime as a mark of profound respect to the memory of Ismat Ara Sadique.
Later, Sheikh Hasina, also the president of AL, laid another wreath on the coffin of Ismat Ara Sadique on behalf of the party with the party leaders.
Jatiya Sangsad Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury and Deputy Speaker Fazle Rabbi Mian as well as the chief whip and whips placed wreaths on the coffin of the deceased.
On behalf of the Leader of the Opposition in Parliament, Jatiya Party Secretary General Moshiur Rahman Ranga placed a wreath on the coffin of her.
According to AL information, Ismat Ara Sadique was taken to Keshobpur of Jashore by helicopter then she will be taken to Bogura.
Ismat was born on Dec 12, 1942 in Bogura. She passed her matriculation exams from Bogura DM Girls School in 1958 and her intermediate exams from Dhaka's Holy Cross College in 1958. She secured her Bachelor's degree from Eden College in 1960.
Ismat, wife of former education minister ASHK Sadique, founded the Keshabpur women's unit of the Awami League in 1996 and had since been serving as the leading member of its executive committee. She was also a member of Bangladesh Mahila Parishad between 2009 and 2013.


