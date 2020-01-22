Video
Wednesday, 22 January, 2020
Mujib Year to see first ever cadaveric kidney transplant  

Published : Wednesday, 22 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 80
Staff Correspondent

The first-ever cadaveric kidney transplant will be conducted in the country during the 'Mujib Year' marking the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
This fact came at a press conference titled 'Deceased Donor Organs
    transplantation' jointly organized by Kidney Foundation, Bangladesh Renal Association, Society of Organ Transplantation and Urology and Transplantation Foundation Bangladesh at Jatio Press Club on Tuesday.
Cadaveric kidney transplant is the process of harvesting kidneys from brain dead medical patients.  
The chief guest of the programme Kanak Kanti Barua, Vice Chancellor of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University thanked the government for approving such a law.
Dr Harun Rashid, Senior Adviser to Kidney Foundation and Hospital gave a presentation on Transplantation.
Referring to the existing religious thoughts in Bangladesh, he said till now organ transplantation from a dead person has not begun yet.
"People are not willing to dedicate their organs after their death due to religious beliefs. But such belief needs to be changed and the mass awareness can bring this change."
Habibur Rahman, General Secretary of Society of Organ Transplantation Bangladesh said at least two crore people suffer from kidney diseases every year. Of them, at least forty thousand people's kidneys become totally damaged.
"Only 20 percent people receive kidney treatment while the rest remains out of such facility," he said.
Referring to the developed countries' kidney treatment, he said at least 60 per cent kidney patients get new lives by receiving kidney transplantation.
However, kidney transplantation and dialysis began in Bangladesh in 1982.


