Passenger screening begins at Dhaka, Ctg airports





Three flights operate on the China-Bangladesh route, one of US Bangla and two Chinese airlines -- China Eastern and China Southern, said AHM Touhid-ul Ahsan Director of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka.

Talking about the screening, he noted that they started screening with the passengers coming from China at 7:30am.

"We will conduct screening of all those passengers as well," he said.

The move comes following the outbreak of a new SARS-like virus in China which has already claimed four lives.

If symptoms are found in passengers, then the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) would be notified. The IEDCR would then test the passengers further.

"We have briefed the physicians working at the airport for the detection of probable cases. They would work as per

procedure," Dr Alamgir Hossain, Senior Scientific Officer at IEDCR, said.

Asked what symptoms they are looking for, he said they would look for fever, cough, cold, breathing difficulties and sore throat.

The alert was issued after the Civil Aviation authorities met with the IEDCR representatives yesterday.

The new coronavirus strain has caused alarm because of its connection to Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS), which killed nearly 650 people across mainland China and Hong Kong in 2002 and 2003.

Measures to screen transit passengers from China arriving at Shah Amanat International Airport in Chattogram started today in order to prevent a coronavirus outbreak.

China does not have any direct flight to Chattogram, Shah Amanat International Airport manager said.

"However, if any passenger arrives at Chattogram on transit from China, they will go through the screening process," he added.















