HC orders to freeze bank account of PK Halder





A single bench of the HC of Justice Mohammad Khurshid Alam passed the order following a hearing on petition filed by two investors over recovering their money from International Leasing and Financial Service ltd (ILFSL), another company of PK Haldar.

The HC also appointed Bangladesh Bank former governor Ibrahim Khalid as the chairman and independent director of ILFSL, a capital market enlisted financial company.

The High court ordered to submit PK Halder's all loan documents before the court and set February 2 for further orders in this regard.

Advocate Shahriar Kabir appeared for the petitioner while lawyer Mahfuzur Rahman Milon represented for the ILFSL .

The court ordered to confiscate the bank accounts and passports of 19 others are-ILFSL Managing Director M Nurul Alam, Director Zahirul Alam, Nasim Anowar, Basudev Banarjee, Papiya Banarjee, Mamtaj Begum, Nawsherul Islam, Anowarul Kabir, Engineer Nuruzzaman, Abul Hasem, Md Rashedul Haque, PK Halder, his mother lilabati Halder, wife Susmita Saha, Brother Pritish Kumar Halder, cousin Amitav Odhikari and Avijit Odhikari, Former Managing Director of Bank Asia Irfanuddin Ahmed and colleague Ujjal Kumar Nandi.

On January 8 the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) filed a case against PK Halder on charges of amassing assets worth Tk 2.75 billion.









PK Halder is now a fugitive while the depositors are desperately trying to recover their money.

He grabbed four institutions International Leasing and Financial Services, Peoples Leasing and Financial Services, FAS Finance and Investment Limited and Bangladesh Industrial Finance Company (BIFC).

PK Halder took over four institutions but there are no shares in his name in those institutions.

