Wednesday, 22 January, 2020, 4:58 PM
HC issues rule to reduce LPG cylinder prices

Published : Wednesday, 22 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 68
Business Correspondent

The High Court on Monday has asked the concerned government agencies to take corrective measures to discipline price of LPG cylinders in the market by fixing its price at the retailers' level.
The rule came following a High Court order in the wake of a petition filed by Supreme Court lawyer Md Moniruzzaman on January 13 in public interest citing whimsical rise in LPG cylinder price and other manipulation by traders.
He said consumers are now paying an additional price of Tk 200 for a 12 kg LPG cylinder     from January 5 following a rise in its price in the international market on January 1. The hike is not justified, the petitioner said.   
The High Court in its order directed the government to explain in four weeks as to why it    should not be directed to form a committee for ensuring maximum retail price (MRP) for LPG cylinders.




It has also wanted to know as to why the government should not be directed to set up a price fixation committee for determining the retail price of LPG in line with the price movement in the international market.
Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Md Mostafizur Rahman passed the order after hearing the writ petition filed in this regard. At the same time, the court also wanted to know from the government what steps it has taken for fixing price tag on the gas cylinder and setting up price fixation committee.
Energy Secretary, Chairman of Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) and the Director General of National Consumers Rights Protection Directorate have been asked to submit a report on compliance of the orders on March 1.
The petitioner lawyer said, "To create an enabling environment and an efficient, well-managed and sustainable energy sector in Bangladesh for providing energy at just and reasonable cost and protection of consumers' interest and satisfaction through fair practice is the goal of the energy regulatory authorities," the petition has been filed before the court. 



