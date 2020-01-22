Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 22 January, 2020, 4:58 PM
latest HC bans displaying laminated posters        3 construction workers electrocuted       
Home Back Page

Iran MP offers $3m ‘to anyone who kills Trump’

Published : Wednesday, 22 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60

TEHRAN, Jan 21: An Iranian lawmaker on Tuesday offered a $3-million reward to "anyone who kills" US President Donald Trump to avenge the assassination of a top general, semi-official news agency ISNA reported.
Ahmad Hamzeh, a little-known member of the Majlis, made the offer on behalf of the people of Kerman, the hometown and final resting place of storied commander Major General Qassem Soleimani.
"We will give $3 million to anyone who kills Trump," Hamzeh, who represents Kahnouj county near the southeastern city of Kerman, was quoted as saying by ISNA.
He did not say who would pay the bounty offer, which comes a month ahead of a parliamentary election.
Soleimani, one of the most popular public figures in Iran, was killed on January 3 in US drone strike outside Baghdad airport.
Iran would be protected from threats if it had nuclear weapons, Iranian lawmaker told parliament on Tuesday, according to the semi-official ISNA news agency, adding that Iran should build missiles with "unconventional" warheads.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
HC issues rule to reduce LPG cylinder prices
Iran MP offers $3m ‘to anyone who kills Trump’
EC likely to fix CCC polls date today
Drug trader killed in ‘gunfight’
BB asks banks to take prompt steps to deal with import papers
Public holiday on Feb 1
Hearing on charge framing against accused on Jan 30
BNP trains workers on EVM use


Latest News
Senate adopts rules after long debate on trial's first day
Ex-minister’s son attempts ‘suicide’
Democracy Index: Bangladesh climbs 8 notches up
Spotify launches playlists for dogs left home alone
Applications Day in city for study abroad
Woman strangulated to death
e-Passport to brighten Bangladesh image: PM Hasina
2 Bangladeshis killed in BSF firing
15 hurt in Barguna JCD factional clash
BGMEA building demolition work begins
Most Read News
Curtain falls on 18th Dhaka Int'l Film Festival
Freshers are going to get diversified at CUET
Tahsan and Shovan enthrall audiences at the Deshi Winter Fest 2020
'Drug peddler' killed in Dhaka 'shootout'
PM for exploring avenues for Bangladesh-Kosovo cooperation
20 hurt in IU BCL factional clash
Bangladeshi killed in BSF firing
Lower courts get 97 more assistant judges
Two new dengue patients detected in 24hr: DGHS
Tabith hurts in attack while electioneering
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft