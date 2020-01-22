Video
Wednesday, 22 January, 2020, 4:57 PM
Home Back Page

EC likely to fix CCC polls date today

Published : Wednesday, 22 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM, Jan 21: The Election Commission (EC) is going to fix the date for holding Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) polls on Wednesday.
According to EC sources, EC will hold a meeting on Wednesday to fix up the date of CCC Polls and three JS seats by-polls. The sources said, the EC may take a decision to hold the CCC polls in March or May next.
Meanwhile, Chattogram Regional office of the Election Commission has been preparing to hold the CCC Polls.
The Commission sources said, the date of CCC elections is due in March next. But due to some unavoidable reasons like SSC and HSC examinations in February and March next, the elections are expected to be held in May next.
The EC sources said, the revising authority containing the officers of EC and local administrations will verify the voter list and polling stations of the Chattogram City Corporation in February next.
The Chattogram Regional EC office sources said, the elections will be held within 90 days after directive of the Election Commission. It may be mentioned that the previous CCC elections were held in April 28 in 2015 last.
The total numbers of voters were 18,13,449 including 9,37,053 male and 8,76,396 female in 2015 elections.
The numbers of polling stations were 719 including 4,906 polling booths.
As the date of CCC Polls is nearing, the aspirant candidates of Awami League and BNP have been gearing up their activities to get nominations from their respective political parties.
The incumbent Mayor of CCC AJM Nasiruddin of Awami League was elected defeating the BNP candidate Manjur Alam Manju in the 2015 elections.
According to party insiders, the incumbent Mayor Nasiruddin may get the nominations for the next elections. But some other leaders of Awami League have also been trying to get the nominations from Awami League.
Former BNP candidate Manjur Alam Manju is also seeking nomination from Awami League for the mayoral post. He had already left BNP.
Besides, former CDA Chairman Abdus Salam, and treasurer of Chattogram City Awami League is the candidate fro the mayoral post.
Furthermore, the incumbent President of Chattogram Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) is also seeking nomination from Awami League for the Mayoral post.
Meanwhile, the BNP is also willing to contest the next Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) election. For this reason, party leaders and activists are already gearing up to take the field in full strength.
The two aspirants city unit president Shahadat Hossain, and general secretary Abul Hashem Bakkar have already expressed their interest to vie for the mayoral post in the polls.
On receiving green light from the party high command, local leaders have already started reorganising at ward level, party sources said.  New committees for at least 29 wards out of total 41 have been formed since August.




Shahadat Hussain contested the 11th parliamentary polls from Chattogram-9 (Kotwali) constituency but they could not win.


