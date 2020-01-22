Drug trader killed in ‘gunfight’

A suspected drug trader was killed in a "gunfight" with Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) at Barua in Khilkhet area of the capital early Tuesday.

Md Kamruzzaman, Assistant Director of RAB-1 said deceased Anwar Hossain, 34, a resident of Khilkhet, was accused in 18 drug-related cases and one rape case filed with the local police station.

Sensing the presence of law enforcers, the drug peddlers opened fire on the RAB members forcing them to fire back in self-defence, he added.

Anwar came in the line of fire and was hit by bullets while his accomplices ran away, the RAB official said. He was taken to Kurmitola General Hospital where doctors declared him dead, Kamruzzaman said.









