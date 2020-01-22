Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 22 January, 2020, 4:57 PM
latest HC bans displaying laminated posters        3 construction workers electrocuted       
Home Back Page

Ramadan Essentials

BB asks banks to take prompt steps to deal with import papers

Published : Wednesday, 22 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52
Staff Correspondent

The Bangladesh Bank on Monday asked the scheduled banks to take prompt measures to deal with import documents of 17 essential kitchen market commodities.
The central bank on the day issued a circular in this regard to the banks based on a commerce ministry letter.
The commerce ministry issued a letter to Bangladesh Bank Governor Fazle Kabir as part of its measures to keep the kitchen market stable ahead of Ramadan, the month of fasting for the Muslims. The month of Ramadan will begin in the second half of April.
Monday's BB circular said that the banks and their authorised dealers must facilitate smooth and quick disposal of LC (Letter of Credit) opening and other import-related procedures of 17 essential kitchen commodities upon fulfilment of all procedures required for the foreign exchange transaction.
The essential items are onion, garlic, lentil, chickpeas, dried chillies, cinnamon/cassia, clove, cardamom, seeds of coriander, seeds of cumin, ginger, turmeric, bay leaves, edible soya bean oil, edible palm oil, sugar and edible salt (excluding beet salt).
As demand for the kitchen items increases sharply every year during the month of Ramadan, the commerce ministry issued the letter to the central bank as part of its measures to ensure adequate supply of those items during Ramadan, said officials of the commerce ministry.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
HC issues rule to reduce LPG cylinder prices
Iran MP offers $3m ‘to anyone who kills Trump’
EC likely to fix CCC polls date today
Drug trader killed in ‘gunfight’
BB asks banks to take prompt steps to deal with import papers
Public holiday on Feb 1
Hearing on charge framing against accused on Jan 30
BNP trains workers on EVM use


Latest News
Senate adopts rules after long debate on trial's first day
Ex-minister’s son attempts ‘suicide’
Democracy Index: Bangladesh climbs 8 notches up
Spotify launches playlists for dogs left home alone
Applications Day in city for study abroad
Woman strangulated to death
e-Passport to brighten Bangladesh image: PM Hasina
2 Bangladeshis killed in BSF firing
15 hurt in Barguna JCD factional clash
BGMEA building demolition work begins
Most Read News
Curtain falls on 18th Dhaka Int'l Film Festival
Freshers are going to get diversified at CUET
Tahsan and Shovan enthrall audiences at the Deshi Winter Fest 2020
'Drug peddler' killed in Dhaka 'shootout'
PM for exploring avenues for Bangladesh-Kosovo cooperation
20 hurt in IU BCL factional clash
Bangladeshi killed in BSF firing
Lower courts get 97 more assistant judges
Two new dengue patients detected in 24hr: DGHS
Tabith hurts in attack while electioneering
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft