Public holiday on Feb 1

The Election Commission has asked the Public Administration ministry to declare a public holiday in Dhaka city on February 1 on the occasion of Dhaka North and South City Corporation elections.

In this regard, the commission on Tuesday issued a circular signed by its deputy secretary Atiar Rahman.

According to the circular, a general holiday will be declared in DNCC and DSCC areas on February 1 for the two city elections.

All government and non-government offices, organisations and institutions will remain closed, the circular added. Besides, all factories and commercial offices located in the election areas will remain closed on the voting day, it added.











