Wednesday, 22 January, 2020, 4:57 PM
Abrar Fahad Murder

Hearing on charge framing against accused on Jan 30

Published : Wednesday, 22 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58
Court Correspondent

A Dhaka Court on Tuesday fixed January 30 for hearing on charge framing the accused in BUET student Abrar Fahad murder case.
Judge KM Imrul Kayesh of Metropolitan Sessions Judge's Court, Dhaka, took the charge sheet against 25 accused into cognizance in the sensational murder case.
Later, the court fixed the hearing on charge framing.
Eight of the 22 accused-Mehedi Hasan Russel, Amit Shaha, Mehedi Hasan Robein, Ifti Mosharaf Shakal, Ishtiaq Ahmed Munna, Muntasir Al Jemi, Akash Hossain and Morshed Amarta Islam-on Tuesday prayed for bail. The court fixed January 30 for hearing on their bail petitions.
Three accused-Morsheduzzaman Jishan, Mustafa Rafid and Ehtashamul Rabbi Tanim - are still on the run.
Abrar Fahad, 21, a student of Electrical and Electronic Engineering at BUET (Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology), was tortured to death by some leaders and activists of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) BUET unit at Sher-e-Bangla Hall of the university on October 7.
Abrar's father filed a murder case against 19 people with Chawkbazar Police Station on the day. On October 11, the BUET authorities banned all political activities on the campus and suspended all the 19 accused in the murder case.
Police have already detained 21 people in the case. Some of them gave confessional statements before the court.
On November 13, police submitted a charge sheet against 25 students of Buet in the case.
On January 12, Morshed Amartya Islam, one of the four fugitive accused in BUET student Abrar Fahad murder case, surrendered before a Dhaka Court. Later, the court sent him to jail rejecting his bail petition.
On January 13, the case was shifted to the Metropolitan Sessions Judge's Court, Dhaka, from Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate for trial.


