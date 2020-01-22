BNP trains workers on EVM use





At the same time, it will also train them up to identify fake votes and train voters to find party poll symbol 'paddy sheaf' on the ballot papers, and resist vote rigging in the city elections slated for February 1 this year.

According to the BNP policymakers, those who will work in the election field and as polling agents will be given training to bring voters to the polling stations, so that they can cast their votes properly.

"Some of the leaders and activists have already been given the training in the North city area. The training for the South city polling agents will start from January 22 (today)," BNP assistant organizing secretary Abdus Salam, also member of south city election operation committee, said.

BNP Vice Chairman Md. Shahjahan, also member secretary of north city election operation committee, said that they have initially selected 7,500 party activists for training. Selection for the second training is on.

Regarding BNP's stance against EVM, the BNP leader said that they are still against the EVM. "But, we are taking preparation so that they cannot steal votes through EVM. At the same time, they can also identify fake votes, if any one tries."

The city polls operation relevant BNP leaders claimed that they are taking preparation to nominate multiple polling agents for the two city polls. "If any one fails to enter the polling centers due to barrier from the ruling party activists, the others will be nominated immediately."

Most of the polling agents will be nominated from the main party's different units, its associate bodies like Jubadal, Swecchasebak Dal and Chhatradal.

BNP Publicity Secretary Shahid Uddin Chowdhury Any said they are trying to nominate those party activists, who would be able to face all situations with bravery, as polling agents.

The party activists and leaders will be positioned at all polling centers in five tiers. They will inform the party leaders and media about any irregularity occurring during the polls, he said, claiming that ruling party influential have been threatening BNP agents.















Despite strong disagreement over using the electronic voting machines (EVM) in the upcoming polls to the two city corporations- Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) and Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC)- country's main opposition BNP has taken steps to train up its leaders and activists on the proper use of the EVM.At the same time, it will also train them up to identify fake votes and train voters to find party poll symbol 'paddy sheaf' on the ballot papers, and resist vote rigging in the city elections slated for February 1 this year.According to the BNP policymakers, those who will work in the election field and as polling agents will be given training to bring voters to the polling stations, so that they can cast their votes properly."Some of the leaders and activists have already been given the training in the North city area. The training for the South city polling agents will start from January 22 (today)," BNP assistant organizing secretary Abdus Salam, also member of south city election operation committee, said.BNP Vice Chairman Md. Shahjahan, also member secretary of north city election operation committee, said that they have initially selected 7,500 party activists for training. Selection for the second training is on.Regarding BNP's stance against EVM, the BNP leader said that they are still against the EVM. "But, we are taking preparation so that they cannot steal votes through EVM. At the same time, they can also identify fake votes, if any one tries."The city polls operation relevant BNP leaders claimed that they are taking preparation to nominate multiple polling agents for the two city polls. "If any one fails to enter the polling centers due to barrier from the ruling party activists, the others will be nominated immediately."Most of the polling agents will be nominated from the main party's different units, its associate bodies like Jubadal, Swecchasebak Dal and Chhatradal.BNP Publicity Secretary Shahid Uddin Chowdhury Any said they are trying to nominate those party activists, who would be able to face all situations with bravery, as polling agents.The party activists and leaders will be positioned at all polling centers in five tiers. They will inform the party leaders and media about any irregularity occurring during the polls, he said, claiming that ruling party influential have been threatening BNP agents.