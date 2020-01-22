Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 22 January, 2020, 4:57 PM
latest HC bans displaying laminated posters        3 construction workers electrocuted       
Home Back Page

PM to open e-Passport issuance today

Published : Wednesday, 22 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 98
Staff Correspondent

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is expected to launch the issuance and distribution of e-Passports at a programme in Bangabandhu International Convention Centre (BICC) at Agargaon in Dhaka.
The Department of Immigration and Passport (DIP) under the Home Ministry and Bangladesh Army is implementing the project with the technical support of German company Veridos GmbH.
With the launching of issuance of e-Passports, the DIP will stop issuing machine readable passports (MRP).
According to DIP officials, the e-Passport will be delivered within 15 days normally while the urgent passport will be delivered in seven days and most urgent ones in two days.  The validity of an e-Passports will be five to 10 years.
To get a regular e-Passport of pages 48, an individual has to pay Tk 3,500 for five years and Tk 5,000 for 10 years while Tk 5,500 and Tk 7,000 will be needed to get an urgent e-Passport respectively.
Initially the DIP will distribute e-Passports from Agargaon, Jatrabari and Uttara passport offices and later delivery of the e-Passports will be started across the country in phases, he said, adding, "By 2020 e-Passports will be issued from across the country."
According to the minister, a total of 50 immigration gates will be set up in 27 immigration check posts across the country to verify the e-Passports.




Of those, 24 will be set up in Dhaka, two in VIP gates of the Dhaka airport, two in its VVIP gates, six in Chattogram airport, six in Sylhet, three in Benapol and three in Banglabanda check post. Three more gates will remain as reserved.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
HC issues rule to reduce LPG cylinder prices
Iran MP offers $3m ‘to anyone who kills Trump’
EC likely to fix CCC polls date today
Drug trader killed in ‘gunfight’
BB asks banks to take prompt steps to deal with import papers
Public holiday on Feb 1
Hearing on charge framing against accused on Jan 30
BNP trains workers on EVM use


Latest News
Senate adopts rules after long debate on trial's first day
Ex-minister’s son attempts ‘suicide’
Democracy Index: Bangladesh climbs 8 notches up
Spotify launches playlists for dogs left home alone
Applications Day in city for study abroad
Woman strangulated to death
e-Passport to brighten Bangladesh image: PM Hasina
2 Bangladeshis killed in BSF firing
15 hurt in Barguna JCD factional clash
BGMEA building demolition work begins
Most Read News
Curtain falls on 18th Dhaka Int'l Film Festival
Freshers are going to get diversified at CUET
Tahsan and Shovan enthrall audiences at the Deshi Winter Fest 2020
'Drug peddler' killed in Dhaka 'shootout'
PM for exploring avenues for Bangladesh-Kosovo cooperation
20 hurt in IU BCL factional clash
Bangladeshi killed in BSF firing
Lower courts get 97 more assistant judges
Two new dengue patients detected in 24hr: DGHS
Tabith hurts in attack while electioneering
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft