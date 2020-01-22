PM to open e-Passport issuance today





The Department of Immigration and Passport (DIP) under the Home Ministry and Bangladesh Army is implementing the project with the technical support of German company Veridos GmbH.

With the launching of issuance of e-Passports, the DIP will stop issuing machine readable passports (MRP).

According to DIP officials, the e-Passport will be delivered within 15 days normally while the urgent passport will be delivered in seven days and most urgent ones in two days. The validity of an e-Passports will be five to 10 years.

To get a regular e-Passport of pages 48, an individual has to pay Tk 3,500 for five years and Tk 5,000 for 10 years while Tk 5,500 and Tk 7,000 will be needed to get an urgent e-Passport respectively.

Initially the DIP will distribute e-Passports from Agargaon, Jatrabari and Uttara passport offices and later delivery of the e-Passports will be started across the country in phases, he said, adding, "By 2020 e-Passports will be issued from across the country."

According to the minister, a total of 50 immigration gates will be set up in 27 immigration check posts across the country to verify the e-Passports.









Of those, 24 will be set up in Dhaka, two in VIP gates of the Dhaka airport, two in its VVIP gates, six in Chattogram airport, six in Sylhet, three in Benapol and three in Banglabanda check post. Three more gates will remain as reserved.





