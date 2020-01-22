La Liga chief concerned reforms will hasten growing financial gulf





China will host FIFA's expanded 24-team Club World Cup in June and July of 2021, while talks are ongoing over plans to reform the Champions League from 2024.

However, Tebas believes increasing revenues must be more evenly redistributed to prevent the increasing dominance of a few select clubs.

European champions Liverpool have set a new record for Europe's top five leagues by taking 64 points from a possible 66 in the Premier League just two seasons on from Manchester City posting an English record 100 points.









Barcelona and Real Madrid have also hit a century of points in La Liga over the past decade.

Juventus have won eight Italian titles in a row, Bayern Munich have been crowned German champions for the past seven years and Paris Saint-Germain have claimed six of the last seven Ligue 1 titles.

"I don't think we are helping football in any way if we generate wealth and it just goes straight back to the big clubs but that's what's happening, the major clubs share out the large part of the income among their players," Tebas told reporters at a launch for La Liga TV in London.

