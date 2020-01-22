Video
Wednesday, 22 January, 2020
La Liga chief concerned reforms will hasten growing financial gulf

Published : Wednesday, 22 January, 2020

LONDON, JAN 21: La Liga president Javier Tebas has warned Europe's top clubs of the destabilising effect seeking further riches through a revamped Champions League or FIFA's new Club World Cup will have on national leagues.
China will host FIFA's expanded 24-team Club World Cup in June and July of 2021, while talks are ongoing over plans to reform the Champions League from 2024.
However, Tebas believes increasing revenues must be more evenly redistributed to prevent the increasing dominance of a few select clubs.
European champions Liverpool have set a new record for Europe's top five leagues by taking 64 points from a possible 66 in the Premier League just two seasons on from Manchester City posting an English record 100 points.




Barcelona and Real Madrid have also hit a century of points in La Liga over the past decade.
Juventus have won eight Italian titles in a row, Bayern Munich have been crowned German champions for the past seven years and Paris Saint-Germain have claimed six of the last seven Ligue 1 titles.
"I don't think we are helping football in any way if we generate wealth and it just goes straight back to the big clubs but that's what's happening, the major clubs share out the large part of the income among their players," Tebas told reporters at a launch for La Liga TV in London.
"In the end instead of having 12 Ferraris, they have 15. Instead of having 10 Lamborghinis they have 12. We're dealing with major clubs generating a huge amount of money. So our aim is to redistribute that wealth."    -AFP



