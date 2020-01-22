Video
Wednesday, 22 January, 2020, 4:56 PM
Liverpool still not interested in title talk

Published : Wednesday, 22 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM

LIVERPOOL, JAN 21: Andy Robertson says Liverpool will not think about winning the Premier League title until it is mathematically certain, saying the players remain determined to stick to their game-by-game mentality.
A 2-0 victory over Manchester United on Sunday extended their lead over second-placed Manchester City at the top of the table to 16 points with a match in hand.
They require just 10 more victories, having already registered 21 in 22 fixtures, to guarantee a first championship in 30 years and they look uncatchable.
Fans at Anfield on Sunday sang "We're going to win the league" but Robertson said the players were not complacent.
"We would obviously love to say yes -- but no," said the Scotland defender.
"You are playing against your rivals who you've had great battles with over the years and the fans probably want to rub it in a bit but we're not getting carried away.
"Until the champions sign is above our heads we don't believe anything. Yes, the lead is 16 points but we know how tough it gets."
Liverpool travel to face Wolves on Wednesday in the Premier League, with games coming up against West Ham and Southampton.    -AFP


