Matheesha Pathirana unsure about his bowling speed  





The 17-year- old right arm fast bowler is in the news for his sensational bowling speed and is reported in the media to have broken the world record of Shoaib Akhtar.

"I can't give an accurate answer (about the speed) because the decision is still pending....", he said exclusively over telephone from South Africa.

"If it (the speed) is proved to be a record, it will be a great moment for all of us", he added.

However, the bowler will not be able to enjoy that great moment.



Speedometer fault

"There was a temporary glitch in the system, which resulted in the speed showing more than it was", one of the sources aware about the latest development, said to this reporter.

The ICC has not given any update on the delivery but the delivery doesn't seem to be more than 140 KMPH. This is definitely a fault of the speedometer. One such incident had happened before as well when speedometer has recorded Pakistani pacer Mohammad Sami's ball as 164 KMPH. However, officials later found out that there was a fault in the speedometer.

The ball didn't even look that particularly fast, so we can safely assume that it's an error from the speed gun. And even if it was a record, it would be a fairly useless one since the ball in question was a wide...























