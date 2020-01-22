Sajib, Soma emerge champion in Federation Cup TT

Mufradul Khayer Hamza Sajib of Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra and Sonom Sultana Soma of Abahani Limited emerged as champion in men's and women's singles of the Federation Cup Ranking Table Tennis tournament winning their respective final matches on Tuesday at Shaheed

Tajuddin Ahmed Indoor Stadium in the city.

In the day's men's singles final event, Sajib beat his teammate Manos Chowdhury by 4-3 set while Soma defeated Nourin Sultana Mahi of Bangladesh Army by 4-2 set to win the women's singles title.

Bangladesh Tennis Federation vice president Khandakar Hasan Munir was the chief guest in the final and distributed prizes among the winners. -BSS







