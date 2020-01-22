Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 22 January, 2020, 4:56 PM
latest HC bans displaying laminated posters        3 construction workers electrocuted       
Home Sports

Sajib, Soma emerge champion in Federation Cup TT

Published : Wednesday, 22 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37

Mufradul Khayer Hamza Sajib of Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra and Sonom Sultana Soma of Abahani Limited emerged as champion in men's and women's singles of the Federation Cup Ranking Table Tennis tournament winning their respective final matches on Tuesday at Shaheed
Tajuddin Ahmed Indoor Stadium in the city.
In the day's men's singles final event, Sajib beat his teammate Manos Chowdhury by 4-3 set while Soma defeated Nourin Sultana Mahi of Bangladesh Army by 4-2 set to win the women's singles title.
Bangladesh Tennis Federation vice president Khandakar Hasan Munir was the chief guest in the final and distributed prizes among the winners.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
La Liga chief concerned reforms will hasten growing financial gulf
Sinner, 18, revels in Federer, Nadal praise after first Slam win
Mbappe dreams of Champions League, Euro 2020 and Olympic treble
Sharapova uncertain over Australian Open return after first-round loss
Guardiola hits out at unsustainable schedule as injuries mount
Liverpool still not interested in title talk
Qatar, FIFA publish World Cup rights pledges
Matheesha Pathirana unsure about his bowling speed  


Latest News
Senate adopts rules after long debate on trial's first day
Ex-minister’s son attempts ‘suicide’
Democracy Index: Bangladesh climbs 8 notches up
Spotify launches playlists for dogs left home alone
Applications Day in city for study abroad
Woman strangulated to death
e-Passport to brighten Bangladesh image: PM Hasina
2 Bangladeshis killed in BSF firing
15 hurt in Barguna JCD factional clash
BGMEA building demolition work begins
Most Read News
Curtain falls on 18th Dhaka Int'l Film Festival
Freshers are going to get diversified at CUET
Tahsan and Shovan enthrall audiences at the Deshi Winter Fest 2020
'Drug peddler' killed in Dhaka 'shootout'
PM for exploring avenues for Bangladesh-Kosovo cooperation
20 hurt in IU BCL factional clash
Bangladeshi killed in BSF firing
Lower courts get 97 more assistant judges
Two new dengue patients detected in 24hr: DGHS
Tabith hurts in attack while electioneering
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft