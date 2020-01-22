Video
Wednesday, 22 January, 2020
Ansar retain Women's Handball title

Published : Wednesday, 22 January, 2020

Bangladesh Ansar and VDP Women's Handball team pose for the photo along with officials after winning the Bangabandhu 30th National Women's Handball Championship title at Shaheed Captain M Mansur Ali Handball Stadium on Tuesday.

Bangladesh Ansar and VDP retained the title of Bangabandhu 30th National Women's Handball Championship beating Bangladesh Jute Mills Corporation (BJMC) by 33-25 goals in the final held on Tuesday at Shaheed Captain M Mansur Ali Handball Stadium in the city.
The winner team lead the first half by 16-11 goals.
Khadija was the highest scorer with 11 goals while Shilpi Akter of BJMC scored eight goals. Alpona Akter of the champions team was named the player of the competition.
Earlier in the day's place-deciding match, Jamalpur District Sports Association (DSA) finished third position in the meet defeating Naogaon DSA by 35-19 goals after dominating the first half by 17-9 goals.
Asaduzzaman Noor, MP, distributed the prizes as the chief guest in the closing ceremony while Head of corporate affairs of EXIM Bank Limited, also vice-president of branding division, Sanjib Chaterjee was present as special guest.
Bangladesh Handball Federation president Nurul Fazal Bulbul presided over the function.
A total of 14 district and services teams took part in the meet, organised by Bangladesh Handball Federation.
The participating teams are Bangladesh Ansar, Bangladesh Jute Mills Corporation, Bangladesh Police, Panchagarh, Naogaon, Dhaka, Faridpur, Gopalganj, Narail, Dinajpur, Madaripur, Rangamati and Bandarban District Sports Association.
Earlier on way to the final, Bangladesh Ansar beat Naogaon DSA by 39-17 goals after leading the first half by 18-11 goals in the first semifinal while BJMC defeated Jamapur DSA by 38-14 goals after leading the first half by 16-8 goals in the second semis.     -BSS


