Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 22 January, 2020, 4:56 PM
latest HC bans displaying laminated posters        3 construction workers electrocuted       
Home Sports

Tendulkar, Walsh to coach Aussie bushfire relief match

Published : Wednesday, 22 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40

SYDNEY, JAN 21: Cricket legends Sachin Tendulkar and Courtney Walsh will coach star-studded teams in a charity match to raise funds for victims of Australia's bushfires, organisers said Tuesday.
The former Test captains are the latest players to come out of retirement for the appeal, joining Aussie greats Adam Gilchrist, Brett Lee, Michael Clarke and Shane Watson.
India's Tendulkar and Windies fast bowler Walsh will coach teams skippered by Shane Warne and Ricky Ponting respectively. Steve Waugh and Australian coach Justin Langer will also have non-playing roles.
"We are absolutely honoured to be welcoming Sachin and Courtney back to Australia where they both enjoyed a lot of success as players, and we can't wait to have them involved," said Cricket Australia chief Kevin Roberts.
The February 8 game will be played as a curtain raiser to the Big Bash League final, with match profits and funds raised to go to the Australian Red Cross.
Cricket Australia has also injected Aus$2 million (US$1.38 million) into a fund to assist community cricket clubs impacted by the fires, which have killed 29 people and destroyed more than 2,000 homes in recent months.
Sports stars have stumped up memorabilia and cash in recent weeks to help the relief effort.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
La Liga chief concerned reforms will hasten growing financial gulf
Sinner, 18, revels in Federer, Nadal praise after first Slam win
Mbappe dreams of Champions League, Euro 2020 and Olympic treble
Sharapova uncertain over Australian Open return after first-round loss
Guardiola hits out at unsustainable schedule as injuries mount
Liverpool still not interested in title talk
Qatar, FIFA publish World Cup rights pledges
Matheesha Pathirana unsure about his bowling speed  


Latest News
Senate adopts rules after long debate on trial's first day
Ex-minister’s son attempts ‘suicide’
Democracy Index: Bangladesh climbs 8 notches up
Spotify launches playlists for dogs left home alone
Applications Day in city for study abroad
Woman strangulated to death
e-Passport to brighten Bangladesh image: PM Hasina
2 Bangladeshis killed in BSF firing
15 hurt in Barguna JCD factional clash
BGMEA building demolition work begins
Most Read News
Curtain falls on 18th Dhaka Int'l Film Festival
Freshers are going to get diversified at CUET
Tahsan and Shovan enthrall audiences at the Deshi Winter Fest 2020
'Drug peddler' killed in Dhaka 'shootout'
PM for exploring avenues for Bangladesh-Kosovo cooperation
20 hurt in IU BCL factional clash
Bangladeshi killed in BSF firing
Lower courts get 97 more assistant judges
Two new dengue patients detected in 24hr: DGHS
Tabith hurts in attack while electioneering
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft