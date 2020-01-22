

Tigers aim at series against team on top

"We must try to win the series," Mahmudullah said to journalist on Tuesday. "We are at nine in the ranking and they are the number one side. They have been playing well T20i cricket consistently. The way we have been playing in recent few series, I am hopeful to give some good matches," he added.

The experienced leader recalling recent performances of Pakistan said, "They couldn't do well in last few series." "Still they are strong T20 side. They are the home side," he reminded.

"We have to focus on our better performances," he divulged the plan of his side. "Players in our team are in well form. They are in rhythm," he spoke confidently.

Bangladesh will visit Pakistan thrice at three separate occasions to play three T20i matches, two Tests and one-off ODI series amidst security concern. The most dependable player of the team Mushfiqur Rahim withdrew himself from the tour on the issue. Mahmudullah, the brother in-law of Mushfiq, found Mushi's decision all right. He said, "I support Mushi's decision. There is no bigger issue than the family to a cricketer or a common man."

The all-rounder claimed that his family was also concern about the tour. "I talked to them. They agreed. I am little bit relaxed now since my family will not feel stress since Pakistan are proving us with the highest level security," he clarified.

Bangladesh are very strong in spinning and sub-continent wickets are blessing for turners. But still Bangladesh doesn't have a specialist spinner in the squad that going to make a trip to Pakistan! The captain found it as the platform to practice for the forthcoming T20 World Cup, which will be held in Australia this year. "I think proper variety in pace attack is helpful in T20 cricket. In Australia, we possibly will not face spinners much," he explained.

"Our pacers did well in BPL. Who got chances, deserve it," Mahmudullah declared.

"I am not worried whether we have proper spinners or not. I think we have a very experience pace bowling side for this mission. I must keep faith on my pacers," he ended.









Bangladesh will leave home on January 23 to play three T20i matches slated for on January 24, 25 and 27 respectfully.





Bangladesh's tour to PakistanBangladesh had gone through a short training camp of three days ahead of their Pakistan tour to play three T20i matches. The skipper of Bangladesh for the shortest format of the game Mahmudullah Riyad revealed pros and cons of the team preparation and the target. He affirmed his intension to lift the trophy."We must try to win the series," Mahmudullah said to journalist on Tuesday. "We are at nine in the ranking and they are the number one side. They have been playing well T20i cricket consistently. The way we have been playing in recent few series, I am hopeful to give some good matches," he added.The experienced leader recalling recent performances of Pakistan said, "They couldn't do well in last few series." "Still they are strong T20 side. They are the home side," he reminded."We have to focus on our better performances," he divulged the plan of his side. "Players in our team are in well form. They are in rhythm," he spoke confidently.Bangladesh will visit Pakistan thrice at three separate occasions to play three T20i matches, two Tests and one-off ODI series amidst security concern. The most dependable player of the team Mushfiqur Rahim withdrew himself from the tour on the issue. Mahmudullah, the brother in-law of Mushfiq, found Mushi's decision all right. He said, "I support Mushi's decision. There is no bigger issue than the family to a cricketer or a common man."The all-rounder claimed that his family was also concern about the tour. "I talked to them. They agreed. I am little bit relaxed now since my family will not feel stress since Pakistan are proving us with the highest level security," he clarified.Bangladesh are very strong in spinning and sub-continent wickets are blessing for turners. But still Bangladesh doesn't have a specialist spinner in the squad that going to make a trip to Pakistan! The captain found it as the platform to practice for the forthcoming T20 World Cup, which will be held in Australia this year. "I think proper variety in pace attack is helpful in T20 cricket. In Australia, we possibly will not face spinners much," he explained."Our pacers did well in BPL. Who got chances, deserve it," Mahmudullah declared."I am not worried whether we have proper spinners or not. I think we have a very experience pace bowling side for this mission. I must keep faith on my pacers," he ended.Bangladesh will leave home on January 23 to play three T20i matches slated for on January 24, 25 and 27 respectfully.