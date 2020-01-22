Young Tigers in Quarts smashing Scotland after Rakibul's hat-trick



Rakibul Hasan celebrating along with his teammates after registering a maiden hat-trick against Scotland in the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2020 at Witrand Oval, Potchefstroom in South Africa on Tuesday. photo: ICC

Scotland elected to bat first winning the toss and were wrapped up at 89 against mighty bowling ordnance of Bangladesh. Uzzair Shah was the top scorer for Scotland with 28 runs. Jamie Cairns (17) and skipper Angus Guy (11) were the two next batsmen to cut double digit figures.

Opening bowlers of Bangladesh Shariful Islam and Tanzid Sakib both stroke twice as Scottish boys started to quake in the middle to manage capitals on the board with 21 for four at the end of 8th over only. Couple of tinny outcry at 5th and 7th wicket stand had been showing batting side the way to a three-digit total. But the Man of the Match Rakibul massacred all their arrangements.

Rakibul found Kess Sajjad's wicket as the 1st of his straight three preys at the 3rd ball of the 24th over of the innings which was his fourth over. Lyle Robertson and Charles Peet were the following two dismissals on the way to the hat-trick. Sajjad and Peet were bowled out while Robertson became LBW. Rakibul claimed the wicket of Jamie Cairns as his 4th wicket of the day.

Chasing an ordinary target, Bangladesh lost their opener Tanzid Hasan in the first ball of the innings. Shamim Hossain (10) went out when Bangladesh were at 18 and were at 35 when Parvez Hossain Emon (25) departed the crease. Mahmudul Hassan Joy and Towhid Hridoy did the rest of the job to register the convincing victory. They remained unbeaten with17 and 35 runs respectively as Bangladesh reached at 91 runs losing three wickets with 200 balls galore.

















