Palestine, Seychelles engaging in semis today



Coaches and captains of the Palestine and Seychelles football teams at a pre-match press meet at the BFF House in Motijheel on Tuesday. photo: BFF

Palestine is 106th in FIFA world ranking while Seychelles is 200th.

Ahead of the match, the head coaches and key players of the two teams came before the media men and talked about their preparation and expectation regarding the match in a pre-match briefing on Tuesday at the BFF House in Motijheel.

Seychelles Head Coach Ralph Jean-Louis is coaching the boys for the third time with this. Before this year, he was in charge of the boys in 2015-2016 and 2010-2011 seasons.

He said, "Tactically and technically Palestine boys are stronger team than ours. Their clubs are professional and players play in different good teams. Besides, our football regions are different as well as our technique."

"Burundi and Mauritius are from Africa yet they play in a different football region. Coming here to play the event and play with different kinds of teams is a big win for us, I believe," the coach added.

This former booter of Seychelles said their highest achievement in any international football event is a trophy of a six-nation Indian Ocean Football tournament held in 2011.

Ralph revealed that two of his boys are slightly injured while the others are little fatigued playing two matches in 48 hours.

Seychelles key-player Warren Mellie who represented his country in the AFCON 2018 and is a defender of Seychelles League club Northern Dynamo FC said, "I've played many matches for the national team. I know that Palestine boys are strong. But, I don't know more about them."

On the other hand, defending champion Palestine's Head Coach Makram Daboub said, "We are focused to do well. We came here to win. Insha Allah, we will win."

The coach said that Palestine is not completely unfamiliar with the African countries. He said, "We played Sudan, Libya, Morocco and Tanzania from African zones before. We played a goalless match with Morocco while 1-1 with Libya and Sudan and were defeated to Tanzania by 1-0 margin."

The Palestine coach said that his boys were eager to keep the title and they were hopeful that Almighty Allah will help them succeed.















