Winners receive cash back from Akash DTH





The top three winners of the second week of January are- Md Tanviruzzman from Munshiganj, Sajid Hasan from Tangail and A.H.M Golam Rasul Khan from Bagura, according to a press release.

They respectively received Tk one lac, Tk 20,000 and TK 10,000. They received the prizes in a program held in the headquarter of Beximco Communications Limited in Gulshan, Dhaka.

The country's only DTH (Direct-to-Home) service provider AKASH introduced the cash back offer on purchasing new DTH connection in January 2020. Customers can avail the opportunity to win the offers by answering few quiz questions in four different weeks of this month. First prize winner, in each week, will get One Lac Taka.

Anyone buying AKASH connection in January 2020 and recharging their account are eligible to participate the `January Cash Back Campaign'. Customers need to make a missed call to a certain number after receiving an SMS to participate the quiz and to give right answer to some simple question. Whoever gives a correct answer will get a sure shot cash back of 100 Taka in their AKASH account and the top winners will be selected on the fastest finger first basis.

















