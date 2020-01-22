Gold gains in London





Spot gold was up 0.2 per cent to $1,559.99 per ounce by 1514 GMT, having earlier touched its highest since Jan 10 at $1,562.51. US gold futures were little changed at $1,560.20.

"Investors are flocking towards gold in spite of a spike in equity markets, mostly because of long-term uncertainties like political insecurity, probable equity market volatility..., weak earnings expectations and ultra-low interest rates," Commerzbank analyst Eugen Weinberg said.

Investors are pouring money into gold-backed exchange-traded funds (ETF) and central banks are buying the metal at record rates, Weinberg added.

Holdings of the world's largest gold-backed ETF, SPDR Gold Trust, rose to 898.82 tonnes on Friday, the highest since Nov 11. -Reuters















