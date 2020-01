Quazi Nizam Ahmed

Quazi Nizam Ahmed joined Meridian Finance recently as Deputy Managing Director. Prior to his joining, he was the General Manager and Head of Business of United Finance Ltd, according to press release.He also served in IDLC Finance Limited as Head of Special Assets Management.Nizam completed his B.Com and M.Com in Marketing from University of Dhaka. He also completed Master's in Business Administration, Major in Marketing, from BRAC University.