

In presence of Shahjalal Islami Bank Ltd (SJIBL) Managing Director and CEO M. Shahidul Islam



In presence of Shahjalal Islami Bank Ltd (SJIBL) Managing Director and CEO M. Shahidul Islam, Senior Vice President Md. Marufur Rahman Khan and Own the World Company Ltd Managing Director and CEO Tanzin Zaman exchanging documents after signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), on behalf of their respective organisations held at the Bank's Corporate Head office in the city on Monday. Under this MoU all Credit Card and Debit Card Holders of SJIBL will be able to enjoy EMI facility and Land Package while purchasing ticket for different tenure such as 3-12 months @ 0pc profit rate. Other high officials of both organisations are also present there. photo: Bank