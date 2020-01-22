

IFIC Bank Ltd Head of Retail Banking Ferdousi Begum





International Finance Investment and Commerce Bank Ltd (IFIC) Head of Retail Banking Ferdousi Begum and Credence Housing Ltd Managing Director Zillur Karim exchanging documents after signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), on behalf of their respective organisation, in presence of their officials at IFIC Tower in capital recently. Under this MOU, the customers of Credence Housing Ltd can avail IFIC Aamar Bari-Home loan product of IFIC Bank Limited at exclusive interest rate and processing fees along with other attractive features. photo: Bank