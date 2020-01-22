

NCC Bank Ltd Deputy Managing Director Khondoker Nayeemul Kabir















National Credit and Commerce (NCC) Bank Ltd Deputy Managing Director Khondoker Nayeemul Kabir (Chief guest), Senior Vice President Md. Abdul Wahab and Faculty Member of NCC Bank Training Institute Dr. Syed Zaved Md. Salehuddin and the participants pose at a daylong workshop on "Prevention of Money Laundering and Combating the Financing of Terrorism" held at bank's Training Institute in the city recently. Around 55 Executives and Officers of Head Office and Branches participated in the workshop. photo: Bank