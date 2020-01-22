Religious Affairs State Minister Alhaj Advocate Sheikh Md. Abdullah

Religious Affairs State Minister Alhaj Advocate Sheikh Md. Abdullah (Chief Guest) and NRB Commercial (NRBC) Bank Ltd shareholder and Member of Shariah Supervisory Committee of NRBC Mrs. Salina Islam inaugurating 'Al Amin' Islamic Banking Window services of NRBC at Head Office on Monday. NRBC Bank Chairman S M Parvez Tamal, Managing Director and CEO Md. Mukhter Hossain, Directors, High officials are also attended the function. The NRBC Islamic banking window will provide services at the bank's Principal Branch and the branches at Gulshan, Rajshahi Branch, Chattagram O R Nijam Road, Barishal, Khulna, Rangpur and Sylhet. photo: Bank