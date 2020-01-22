Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 22 January, 2020, 4:54 PM
latest HC bans displaying laminated posters        3 construction workers electrocuted       
Home Business

International Monetary Fund downgrade India's growth outlook

Published : Wednesday, 22 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 20

NEW DELHI, Jan 21: A decision by the International Monetary Fund to downgrade its economic growth forecast for India is adding to pressure on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his policies.
Opposition leaders and economists on Tuesday blasted the government for failing to deliver on promises to reform the economy and keep growth on track.
On Monday, the IMF slashed its growth estimate for the current fiscal year to 4.8per cent from 6.1per cent in the last fiscal year. It said India's slowing growth was the single biggest drag on its global growth forecast in the past two years.
Government officials have not yet responded to the downgrade, but have taken various measures to boost growth.
The main opposition Congress Party said the Modi's government had "lost the trust of Indians" and "of the global community when it comes to the economy."
Palaniappan Chidambaram, a former finance minister and senior leader of the Congress party said the IMF's revision was a "reality check" for Modi's government and that even 4.8per cent might reflect some "window dressing."
The government has not yet responded to the agency's projections but its ministers have been saying they are taking various measures to bolster growth.
Ministry of Finance officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment on how the government plans to respond to the IMF's downgrade.
Just a few years ago, India was the fastest growing major economy. But that momentum has slowed sharply due to stress in the financial sector, sluggish demand in rural areas and weak activity in lending, the IMF's chief economist, Gita Gopinath, told New Delhi Television.
The economy expanded at a 4.5per cent annual pace in the July-September quarter, its slowest rate in six quarters.
That followed several major shocks brought on by Modi's government, including a massive demonetization in 2016, which caused enormous hardship to millions of people depending on a predominantly cash-based economy, and the introduction of a new goods and services tax in 2017.
Dr. Pronab Sen, a former chief economic adviser and the director of the India program at the London School of Economics' International Growth Center, said the IMF's forecast shows the economic downturn is quite real.
"This indicates that the current business mood and economic stability in the country are matters of concern," said Sen.
The first advance estimates of the national income released by a government agency earlier this month showed India's growth may fall to an 11-year low of 5per cent in the current fiscal year, which ends in March, mainly due to weakness in manufacturing and construction.




Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to include increased spending on infrastructure and rural areas in a budget due to be presented to the parliament in February.    -AP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Lam in Davos to convince global leaders Hong Kong back to business
'Phase-2 trade deal may not remove all US tariffs on China goods'
Air France-KLM proposes buying 49pc of Malaysia Airlines
Yuan tumbles as spread of China virus unnerves markets
Winners receive cash back from Akash DTH
Gold gains in London
Meridian Finance gets new DMD
In presence of Shahjalal Islami Bank Ltd (SJIBL) Managing Director and CEO M. Shahidul Islam


Latest News
Senate adopts rules after long debate on trial's first day
Ex-minister’s son attempts ‘suicide’
Democracy Index: Bangladesh climbs 8 notches up
Spotify launches playlists for dogs left home alone
Applications Day in city for study abroad
Woman strangulated to death
e-Passport to brighten Bangladesh image: PM Hasina
2 Bangladeshis killed in BSF firing
15 hurt in Barguna JCD factional clash
BGMEA building demolition work begins
Most Read News
Curtain falls on 18th Dhaka Int'l Film Festival
Freshers are going to get diversified at CUET
Tahsan and Shovan enthrall audiences at the Deshi Winter Fest 2020
'Drug peddler' killed in Dhaka 'shootout'
PM for exploring avenues for Bangladesh-Kosovo cooperation
20 hurt in IU BCL factional clash
Bangladeshi killed in BSF firing
Lower courts get 97 more assistant judges
Two new dengue patients detected in 24hr: DGHS
Tabith hurts in attack while electioneering
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft