Berger Paints Bangladesh Ltd (BPBL) Managing Director Rupali Chowdhury along with high officials inaugurating its first Experience Zone at Stadium Road, Chandpur recently. This is the first time the company has provided the franchise ship of Experience Zone to a dealer of Chandpur. Dealer name is M/S Mithun Enterprise. Customers can get a 'touch and feel' experience in this Experience Zone through more than hundreds of shade panels of different brands.