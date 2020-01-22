Manager, Samsung Bangladesh Country Manager Seungwon Youn

Manager, Samsung Bangladesh Country Manager Seungwon Youn along with General Manager Bomin Kim, Mobile Head Md. Muyeedur Rahman and his other company colleagues opening a Samsung flagship store in Bangladesh in partnership with Fair Electronics Limited at BTI Landmark, Gulshan Ave, Dhaka, recently. The new flagship store will showcase all the latest cutting-edge innovations of Samsung, including all the latest Samsung Galaxy Smartphones & Accessories, Galaxy Active, 82-inch 8K QLED TV, Bespoke Refrigerators, Steam Washing Machine, Dryer, Air Purifier, The Serif QLED TV, The Frame QLED TV, and many more.