Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 22 January, 2020, 4:53 PM
latest HC bans displaying laminated posters        3 construction workers electrocuted       
Home Business

Pak to import 0.3m tonnes of wheat to meet flour crises

Published : Wednesday, 22 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62

Pak to import 0.3m tonnes of wheat to meet flour crises

Pak to import 0.3m tonnes of wheat to meet flour crises

ISLAMABAD, Jan 21: Pakistan on Monday approved the import of 300,000 tonnes of wheat to relieve a shortage of flour supplies that has created a crisis for the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan.
Prices of flour and bread shot up last week as the ingredient disappeared from shops and wholesale markets, while bread makers shut in protest at what they called government pressure to sell the staple at controlled prices.
"It is not possible for me to sell bread for eight rupees a piece if I buy flour bags at high prices," said Sheraz Khan, a shopkeeper in the garrison city of Rawalpindi, next to Islamabad, the capital.
"Gas prices have also shot up multiple times since this new government came into power," he added estimating that the bill for his gas-powered oven had increased four times.
Pakistan's energy pricing regulator has proposed yet another hike, which officials say is likely to be approved.
Monday's import decision was made by the Economic Coordination Council, with the first shipment expected to arrive by Feb. 15, the finance ministry said in a statement, adding that it would wave regulatory duties on the grain, which could be shipped in until March 31.
It was not yet clear from which country or countries Pakistan will import the wheat. A finance ministry official said that private sector buyers could import the wheat from wherever they wanted.
Pakistan exported more than 600,000 metric tonnes of wheat from late 2018 to June 2019, its statistics bureau says. Although the government banned exports in July last year, 48,000 metric tonnes was still sent overseas until October 2019.
Economic experts say it made no sense to export the wheat after poor crop yields in the last harvest, and called for an inquiry into the exports despite the ban. "Someone made billions," said opposition party leader Khawaja Asif said, adding that he suspected the wheat crises might be the result of a scam.
Rising wheat prices have drawn sharp criticism of Khan's government, already under tremendous pressure after a key party in his coalition government quit his cabinet, and other allies also raised questions over the government's performance.
Pakistan is a mostly agricultural country that normally grows enough to meet the needs of its population.




Opposition parties and some economists have called for an inquiry into why Pakistan needs to import wheat when it was exporting the grain until late last year.    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Lam in Davos to convince global leaders Hong Kong back to business
'Phase-2 trade deal may not remove all US tariffs on China goods'
Air France-KLM proposes buying 49pc of Malaysia Airlines
Yuan tumbles as spread of China virus unnerves markets
Winners receive cash back from Akash DTH
Gold gains in London
Meridian Finance gets new DMD
In presence of Shahjalal Islami Bank Ltd (SJIBL) Managing Director and CEO M. Shahidul Islam


Latest News
Ex-minister’s son attempts ‘suicide’
Democracy Index: Bangladesh climbs 8 notches up
Spotify launches playlists for dogs left home alone
Applications Day in city for study abroad
Woman strangulated to death
e-Passport to brighten Bangladesh image: PM Hasina
2 Bangladeshis killed in BSF firing
15 hurt in Barguna JCD factional clash
BGMEA building demolition work begins
BCL's ward-level bodies to support AL candidates
Most Read News
Curtain falls on 18th Dhaka Int'l Film Festival
Freshers are going to get diversified at CUET
Tahsan and Shovan enthrall audiences at the Deshi Winter Fest 2020
'Drug peddler' killed in Dhaka 'shootout'
PM for exploring avenues for Bangladesh-Kosovo cooperation
20 hurt in IU BCL factional clash
Bangladeshi killed in BSF firing
Lower courts get 97 more assistant judges
Two new dengue patients detected in 24hr: DGHS
Tabith hurts in attack while electioneering
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft