Sterling holds steady ahead of crucial labour market data





The pound has fallen in the past fortnight as investors hiked bets on a rate reduction by policymakers keen to boost an economy struggling to grow in recent quarters.

According to a Reuters poll of economists, average weekly earnings growth year-on-year for November is expected to come in at 3.4per cent, down slightly on the previous month. Employment is seen rising by 110,000 for the same month.

The data is due at 0930 GMT.

Money markets now price in a two-thirds chance of a BoE rate cut to 0.5per cent from 0.75per cent when policymakers meet next week.









"If there's a bias in the UK rates market, it's for the pricing of a January cut to become a little less certain, while confidence increases that we will have seen one within a few months," said Kit Juckes, an analyst at Societe Generale. -Reuters





