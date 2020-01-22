HK leads Asia stocks down, while virus spooks markets





With US markets closed for a holiday, traders struggled to find fresh catalysts to continue a long-running rally fuelled by the China-US trade pact, lowered Brexit tensions, central bank easing and an improving global outlook.

Hong Kong was the standout on Tuesday, plunging more than two per cent a day after Moody's said it had lowered its rating in a fresh blow to the financial hub, which has likely fallen into recession owing to the unrest as well as the China-US trade war.

In a statement, the firm said: "The absence of tangible plans to address either the political or economic and social concerns of the Hong Kong population that have come to the fore in the past nine months may reflect weaker inherent institutional capacity than Moody's had previously assessed."

The move comes as the business community grows increasingly worried that the features that give Hong Kong more political and economic autonomy are weakening under pressure from Beijing.

The decision came four months after a similar move by Fitch, which cited the demonstrations and uncertainty caused by closer integration with the Chinese mainland.

Among other markets, Tokyo ended 0.9 per cent lower, while Shanghai, Singapore, Seoul and Manila all sank more than one per cent.

Sydney lost 0.2 per cent, while Mumbai, Bangkok and Jakarta were also in the red.

There is a growing unease about the spread of a virus from the Chinese city of Wuhan, which has now claimed four lives and infected more than 200.

The new coronavirus strain has caused alarm because of its connection to Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS), which killed nearly 650 people across mainland China and Hong Kong in 2002-2003.

It also comes as China prepares for the Lunar New Year holiday, which sees hundreds of millions of people travel across the country, with a top scientist at the country's National Health Commission saying the virus has now been found to pass between humans.









The World Health Organization will meet Wednesday to determine whether to declare the outbreak "a public health emergency of international concern" -- a rare designation only used for the gravest epidemics.

Cities across Asia have ramped up their defences, with mandatory screenings at airports of arrivals from high-risk areas of China after cases were reported in Thailand, Japan and South Korea. -AFP



HONG KONG, Jan 21: Hong Kong stocks tumbled Tuesday after the city's credit rating was downgraded over its response to months of sometimes violent protests, while investors were also spooked by a deadly SARS-like virus that has been confirmed to be transmitted between humans.With US markets closed for a holiday, traders struggled to find fresh catalysts to continue a long-running rally fuelled by the China-US trade pact, lowered Brexit tensions, central bank easing and an improving global outlook.Hong Kong was the standout on Tuesday, plunging more than two per cent a day after Moody's said it had lowered its rating in a fresh blow to the financial hub, which has likely fallen into recession owing to the unrest as well as the China-US trade war.In a statement, the firm said: "The absence of tangible plans to address either the political or economic and social concerns of the Hong Kong population that have come to the fore in the past nine months may reflect weaker inherent institutional capacity than Moody's had previously assessed."The move comes as the business community grows increasingly worried that the features that give Hong Kong more political and economic autonomy are weakening under pressure from Beijing.The decision came four months after a similar move by Fitch, which cited the demonstrations and uncertainty caused by closer integration with the Chinese mainland.Among other markets, Tokyo ended 0.9 per cent lower, while Shanghai, Singapore, Seoul and Manila all sank more than one per cent.Sydney lost 0.2 per cent, while Mumbai, Bangkok and Jakarta were also in the red.There is a growing unease about the spread of a virus from the Chinese city of Wuhan, which has now claimed four lives and infected more than 200.The new coronavirus strain has caused alarm because of its connection to Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS), which killed nearly 650 people across mainland China and Hong Kong in 2002-2003.It also comes as China prepares for the Lunar New Year holiday, which sees hundreds of millions of people travel across the country, with a top scientist at the country's National Health Commission saying the virus has now been found to pass between humans.The World Health Organization will meet Wednesday to determine whether to declare the outbreak "a public health emergency of international concern" -- a rare designation only used for the gravest epidemics.Cities across Asia have ramped up their defences, with mandatory screenings at airports of arrivals from high-risk areas of China after cases were reported in Thailand, Japan and South Korea. -AFP