PHP wins SoC as green ship recycler  





While ClassNK has so far issued 34 SoCs to ship recycling facilities around the globe, this is the first one issued by the society to a facility in Bangladesh.

The statement was issued upon review of the Ship Recycling Facility Plan (SRFP) developed by PHP and onsite inspections to confirm that its ship recycling process follows the SRFP.

"Upon completion of purely technical verifications, ClassNK has issued this HKC statement of compliance to the facility in Bangladesh.

"Acknowledging the efforts of the nation and its individual facilities and partners toward the ratification of HKC, I hope this step further will encourage safer and greener ship recycling practices following the HKC standard. As well as other ship recycling facilities with our SoCs, ClassNK will continue monitoring compliance by PHP through periodical audits," ClassNK Innovation and Sustainability Department General Manager Junichi Hirata, said in a statement in this connection recently.





















Classification society ClassNK has issued a statement of compliance (SoC) to "PHP Ship Breaking and Recycling Industries Limited (PHP), a ship recycling facility in Chittagong, Bangladesh, verifying that the facility is in line with the Hong Kong International Convention for the Safe and Environmentally Sound Recycling of Ships, 2009 (HKC), sources in ship recycling sector said.While ClassNK has so far issued 34 SoCs to ship recycling facilities around the globe, this is the first one issued by the society to a facility in Bangladesh.The statement was issued upon review of the Ship Recycling Facility Plan (SRFP) developed by PHP and onsite inspections to confirm that its ship recycling process follows the SRFP."Upon completion of purely technical verifications, ClassNK has issued this HKC statement of compliance to the facility in Bangladesh."Acknowledging the efforts of the nation and its individual facilities and partners toward the ratification of HKC, I hope this step further will encourage safer and greener ship recycling practices following the HKC standard. As well as other ship recycling facilities with our SoCs, ClassNK will continue monitoring compliance by PHP through periodical audits," ClassNK Innovation and Sustainability Department General Manager Junichi Hirata, said in a statement in this connection recently.