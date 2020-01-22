Video
Wednesday, 22 January, 2020
Uber sells Indian food delivery arm to local rival

Published : Wednesday, 22 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM

Jan 21:  Uber has sold its online food-ordering business in India to local rival Zomato in exchange for a 9.99% stake in the startup backed by China's Ant Financial, limiting its exposure to a crowded market where it has struggled to grow.
The all-stock deal is likely to push Zomato to the top position in India's food delivery market, ahead of Swiggy, which counts China's Tencent Holdings as an investor.
Zomato - valued at around $3 billion after raising money from Alibaba affiliate Ant this month - said Uber Eats in India will discontinue operations, and direct restaurants, delivery partners and users to the Zomato platform from Tuesday.
"India remains an exceptionally important market to Uber and we will continue to invest in growing our local Rides business," said Dara Khosrowshahi, Uber's chief executive officer.
Uber Eats in India accounted for 3% of the business' gross bookings globally, but more than a quarter of its adjusted EBITDA loss in the first three quarters of 2019, the U.S. ride-hailing firm said.    -Reuters


